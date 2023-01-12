A new jazz series, Jazz at the Castle, will be held this weekend to raise money for music programs in St. Croix schools.
John and Andrea Alexander, owners of the Castle St. Croix, partnered with the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts to organize a full weekend of events at Castle St. Croix as well as a free family concert and a morning for local music students to meet with the artists, both local and national.
The morning field trip takes place today for two to three students from each high school, both public and private, and one junior high school, nominated by their music teacher to attend a three-hour session with their teacher.
Friday evening, a meet-and-greet with all the weekend’s performers will be held, with an opening by Steve Katz and a performance by jazz vocalist and composer Lauren Henderson.
Jazz at the Castle Family Day will be held Saturday, with a free concert in Frederiksted at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, with Grammy-award-winning Joanie Leeds, best known for her work as a children’s musical artist, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday evening, Castle St. Croix will host a gala from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., with the Eddie Russell Band opening for award-winning pianist and composer Charu Suri, who blends East and West with influences that range from the mood-anchoring Indian ragas to the classic trio, joined by Sufi singer Falsa.
The Jazz at the Castle Jazz Brunch will be held Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Oren Levine opening for renowned jazz guitarists Pasquale Grasso, followed by a special pool-side performance by Joanie Leeds.
Shuttle service will be available from the Divi Hotel. Concert tickets are $200 per night (or brunch) per person at cmcarts.org.