ST. THOMAS — Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold their annual convention online for the second time in as many years.
Beginning Monday, residents will be able to download sessions globally. The organization said the continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world decision to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.
The theme is “Powered by Faith.”
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
The last local in-person convention was held in 2019 on St. Croix. Jehovah’s Witnesses have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world since 1897, according to the statement.
The virtual convention will be held in 500 languages over six weekends through August.
While typically held from Friday through Sunday, “the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions,” with the first “Friday morning” session available online Monday.
To participate, visit JW.ORG, the free JW Library iOS or Android apps, or ROKU TV and Apple TV.
Additional sessions will be available for download on July 5, 19, 26, Aug. 9 and 16. Congregations are expected to view the programs the Saturday and Sunday following release online.
For more information, contact Javier de La Rosa at 787-309-1261 or email javierdelarosa@rcmtool.org or Ulises Rivera at 340-332-6410 or UlisesRivera@rcmtool.org.