Jehovah’s Witnesses are embarking on a special campaign, focusing attention on the Bible’s promise for a better world.
According to a released statement, the organization will distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine with the cover series “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are set to be distributed in 230 languages to communities worldwide.
A digital publication also is available in nearly 400 languages, according to the statement.
“People are longing to hear a positive message, and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”
Articles in the magazine address the age-old question, “Is This World Going to End?”
The response reveals the Bible’s clear message — the Earth is here forever and will never end, the release stated. The magazine also explains the “powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone,” and noted in Psalms 37:10, which promises that the “lawless one” will be no more.
“This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for ‘God’s Kingdom to come,’ a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer, the release stated.
Tia Springer, a mother of four, discussed how she changed her life after searching for spirituality. For years, the statement noted, she struggled to find meaning in life, and “attempted to find happiness through dance, then moved on to reading books and finally decided to search for answers through spirituality.”
The results left her disheartened, but through Bible study and prayer, her life took a dramatic turn, according to the release.
“What I’ve learned has helped me keep a stable mind and take care of my kids. I know that there is a better life for the future, there’s a better life ahead of us,” Springer said. “Knowing that gives life a new meaning.”
The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 second edition is available online for free at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”
For more information, please call 718-560-5600.