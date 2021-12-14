The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has announced the joint recipients of the 2021 Judith A. Towle Environmental Studies Fund Award.
Partners at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas and the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College on Tortola will share the prize.
The joint proposal was selected to receive $7,000 to support the establishment of a mangrove restoration learning exchange of students and professionals from the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The project team’s hope is that the funds to support the initial learning exchange will serve as a model to seed a larger, mangrove restoration Community of Practice throughout the Caribbean.
“The selected proposal addresses the importance of transboundary collaboration, specifically, collaboration on mangrove restoration as an issue of importance to both territories,” said Judith Towle. “The establishment of the ‘exchange’ is innovative and carries potential for engaging similar learning, information transfer, and training opportunities elsewhere in the insular Caribbean. It is a transboundary concept very much in keeping with the overall Towle Fund mission statement.”