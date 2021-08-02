ST. THOMAS — Joseph Gomez Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Roselyn Samuel-Hodge and her daughter Janelle recently traveled to Orlando, Fla., during an all-expenses paid trip for two to Disney World, courtesy of local radio and television personality Rashidi Clenance, owner of ViVid Streaming, NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan, Neighborhood Pharmacy, Seaborne Airlines, and the Virgin Islands Education Department. The prize was valued at more than $4,000.
During the “Swag Call” promotion, students, teachers and parents were invited to call in to the Madd House Radio Show on ViVid Streaming each weekday morning to nominate a teacher to win a free trip to Disney. Samuel-Hodge was randomly selected and announced as the contest winner on June 4.
“The idea behind the promotion is to build school morale and pride, especially this past year that was so difficult on both teachers and students,” Clenance said. “We want to celebrate our champions — educators and other frontline health care workers are our champions — and they are sometimes overlooked and underappreciated.”