If you keep my commands, you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my father’s commands and abide in his love. John 15:10
We live in a time when humanity believes no one can set guidelines and protocols to restrict our way of life even when those procedures are in place for our own health and safety. As COVID-19 wanes in some Caribbean islands, citizens started to reclaim their freedom from the mandates established for our safety and signed petitions stating that they will not be vaccinated. Some went public airing their grievance stating the reasons why they will not wear a mask. “Greater is He who is in me than he who is within the world,” they said. Then, COVID-19 revisited the island like the storm after the calm and created compounded hardships on all the inhabitants. It is alleged that one man’s disobedience caused hardships for the whole island. This should not be an unfamiliar sentence for readers of Sacred Text. St. Paul tells us in Romans 5:19 “Just as by one man’s disobedience many were made to suffer, so by one man’s obedience the many will be made whole.”
Long before pandemics were common occurrences within the human family, our Creator gave guidelines and statutes to help us remain safe in times of disaster. Some guidelines were simple as putting a sign on your door post, or to stay inside, wash your hands, cover your faces. Following those guidelines saved lives and witnessed to others that there was a way to stay safe in the midst of life’s storms. By our obedience to the instructions given, we know that we love the creatures of God and want them to be safe from pending disaster. 1 John 5: tells us, ‘when we obey the statutes and ordinances established for our spiritual safety, we show our love for our creator and humanity.’
Many of those who objected to wearing masks, signed petitions and loudly voiced their opposition to the vaccine, are now covering their faces. You see, when the pandemic affects us personally and affects so many persons we know, then we realize that this is for real and we better do something to protect ourselves and loved ones. Many of those who objected to the established protocols and guidelines are now complying with the shutdown because COVID-19 has hit home where it hurts most.
The things that are asked of us at this time are not meant to hurt us, but to protect us and our neighbor. They are not burdensome, because if we obey them in faith, we are empowered to be overcomers, and conquerors. These things are being said to us so that we may dwell under the protection of the Most High and abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
My friends, the flu shot does not make us immune during flu season. It helps our immune systems to develop antibodies to lessen the effects of the flu if we catch it. Likewise, the COVID-19 Vaccine does not make us immune or free us to ignore the instructions in place to protect us and our community. It lessens the severity of the disease if we ever came in contact with it. Believers in the Sacred Text should not have difficulty obeying what is in place for our safety today. It has been tested and tried and proven to be effective. It has been around much longer than the present-day vaccines. After all, the Author of life and Provider of all our needs knows all that we need even before we ask, and has already responded in such a way, that if we trust and obey, we can know the joy that is ours and have that joy to its fullest in our lives. We see this providential care in the way a mother cares for her children. Believers today are a chosen generation, appointed to go and bear fruit; fruit that will last beyond this present pandemic. These commands are given so that we may love and protect one another. That is the Easter story.
The Lord is risen indeed. Alleluia. Amen.
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs is bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.