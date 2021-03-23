The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is now distributing its fourth At Home Discovery Kit, promoting family engagement and encouraging families to continue learning together while at home.
Four hundred discovery kits will be delivered to families throughout the territory via distribution partners such as the Longpath Community Center, Nana Baby Children’s Home, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Thomas/St. John, Inc., and Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands. Visitors to the V.I. Children’s Museum can also pick up their free discovery kit while supplies last.
The theme of the kits is precipitation. Families can explore geometry by creating snowflake math art, play with polymer snow and discover how all forms of precipitation are involved in the planet’s water cycle. Kit recipients will also be gaining knowledge about cause-and-effect measurements, physical reactions, geometry, fostering literacy development and observing V.I. History Month.
Discovery Kit items were donated or funded by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, Division of Fish and Wildlife of USVI Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Dr. Adam Parr of the University of the Virgin Islands, National Informal STEM Education Network, OrangeWave Innovative Science, LLC, Princess Cruises Community Foundation, St. Thomas Astronomy Resources Society, USVI Storm Strong, Virgin Islands Council on the Arts, and through generous donations from the public via their ongoing GlobalGiving.org fundraising initiative.
“Families are struggling financially and emotionally during these COVID times. We aim to be a community resource to support low-income households with children and truly hope our discovery kits will uplift their spirits and facilitate hands-on learning in the home,” said Museum Director of Programs Amber McCammon.
The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is currently open for scheduled visits Tuesday through Sunday, in which family and friend groups, “pods”, can come and play together privately for one and a half-hour blocks of time. For more information or to book a time, visit www.vichildrensmuseum.org/book-online.