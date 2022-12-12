ST. THOMAS — A check for more than $105,000 — the proceeds from the 11th annual King of the Wing contest organized by Alpine Securities USVI and White Bay Group — was recently presented to the V.I. Children’s Museum Executive Director Chantel Hoheb.
The King of the Wing contest, held on July 11, is an annual chicken wing cook-off at Magens Bay Beach. Teams consisting of top local restaurants, businesses, organizations and chicken wing enthusiasts prepared a variety of delicious wings to raise money for a local cause.
“The VICM was chosen as this past year’s beneficiary for its critical work in providing enriching, educational experiences that are accessible to all youth in the territory regardless of socioeconomic background,” said Andrew Park, VICM board member and partner at Alpine. “The museum offers free programs targeted to all school students 12 years of age and younger.”
Starting in 2010, King of the Wing has raised more than $550,000 for local nonprofits. For more information on King of the Wing, visit www.kowvi.com. To find out more about the V.I. Children’s Museum, visit their website at www.vichildrensmuseum.org.