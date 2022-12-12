ST. THOMAS — A check for more than $105,000 — the proceeds from the 11th annual King of the Wing contest organized by Alpine Securities USVI and White Bay Group — was recently presented to the V.I. Children’s Museum Executive Director Chantel Hoheb.

The King of the Wing contest, held on July 11, is an annual chicken wing cook-off at Magens Bay Beach. Teams consisting of top local restaurants, businesses, organizations and chicken wing enthusiasts prepared a variety of delicious wings to raise money for a local cause.