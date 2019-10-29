In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Latino Men Read Aloud, hosted by Alfredo Andrews Elementary School’s English as a Second Language (ESL) department, invited prominent local Latino men to read to students and encourage them to excel.
Six successful Latino men from the community visited the Estate Glynn school, which has the largest Hispanic student population on St. Croix, to read to students in kindergarten through third grade. According to Jose Perez, district ESL coordinator who helps organize the annual event, “the objective was to promote the importance of reading and the acquisition of the English language while celebrating the achievements of Latino men on St. Croix.”
