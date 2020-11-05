Paddle the Park fundraiser set to wrap up Sunday
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park invites everyone to participate in the annual Paddle the Park fundraiser, which raises money for marine conservation programs including turtle protection and coral reef research.
Anyone who raises $45 or more before this Sunday will receive a Paddle the Park rash guard and will be invited to join the Friends on Sunday morning for a downwind paddle from Maho to Hawksnest.
Boards and kayaks will be available for rent. To create a fundraising page, https://donate.friendsvinp.org/fundraisers. For more information email Jennifer Stone at jstone@friendsvinp.org.
Seventy-five Thanksgiving turkeys to be raffled off
Ready to gobble up some Thanksgiving dinner? The St. John Administrator’s Office presents a free turkey raffle, where 75 turkeys will be awarded to raffle winners. The event is sponsored by Perfect Ashlar Lodge No. 766, Tropical Jewels of Perfection No. 100, and Stafford-Hall Court No. 205. Free raffle tickets are available at the Administrator’s office now through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The drawing will take place Nov. 13, and turkeys will be distributed Nov. 14 at the Battery gate.
Mid Way Plaza to host an evening of music and fun
Mid Way Plaza in Estate Adrian will present a community event on Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. There will be food by Mid Way Hot Spot, steel pan music, music by DJ Adonis, and a performance by Island Fire Gina.
Mid Way’s exotic birds and other animals will also be on display.
Mocko jumbie training to be offered in Coral Bay
Eccentric Mocko Jumbies founder Randall Donovan will offer mocko jumbie training to St. John youth ages 7 and up at the Coral Bay ball field three days a week in the afternoons. For more information or to register, contact him at 340-998-2659.