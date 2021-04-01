Bajo El Sol Gallery to host art exhibition on Saturday
Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction will host an exhibition titled The Living Hour on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m.
The exhibition will feature works by multidisciplinary artist Lucien Downes and master woodturner Avelino Samuel. This will be the first exhibition at Bajo El Sol since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago.
Renowned Virgin Islands chef Digby Stridiron will be serving some of his delectable appetizers, steelpan musician Dax Chouiniere will be playing in the courtyard, and wine and specialty cocktails will be served. Those who attend must comply with current social distancing and mask-wearing protocols.
Learn to Swim program seeking to train instructors
The Friends of Virgin Islands National Park is seeking to train instructors for its Learn to Swim program. Those ages 16-24 are encouraged to apply. The Friends will train instructors at no cost. To apply, email info@friendsvinp.org. The deadline to apply is Friday.
Free virtual workshop to be offered on child development
NEGUS Education World Specialists invites all childcare workers, childcare directors, daycare workers, teachers, parents, family members, or anyone interested in learning about the basics of child development to a free one-hour workshop on April 20 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Dr. Carla Sewer will host the workshop, “Understanding the Young Child,” about the basic foundation of the young child looking through the lens of physical, intellectual, emotional, and social development as well as fun and educational activities to promote each of these areas.
Space is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to register today.
To register, visit www.neguseducation.com or contact Dr. Sewer at 940-222-9336.