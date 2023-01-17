donation

Winifred Loving, center, celebrates a $10,000 donation for the St. Croix Children’s Museum with members of the Liberty Foundation and the Children’s Museum to support the museum’s programs.

 Photo by LIBERTY FOUNDATION

Liberty Foundation, the charitable arm of the telecommunications company Liberty Latin America, Liberty V.I.’s parent company, donated $10,000 to the Children’s Museum of St. Croix to support its arts and culture activity programs for children throughout the new year.

“We are excited to receive it because we are volunteer, totally. We realized that the children on St. Croix deserve the best and that is what we are dedicated to give them: the best experience of a children’s museum just like they have all over the world,” said Winifred Loving, president and founder of the museum.