Liberty Foundation, the charitable arm of the telecommunications company Liberty Latin America, Liberty V.I.’s parent company, donated $10,000 to the Children’s Museum of St. Croix to support its arts and culture activity programs for children throughout the new year.
“We are excited to receive it because we are volunteer, totally. We realized that the children on St. Croix deserve the best and that is what we are dedicated to give them: the best experience of a children’s museum just like they have all over the world,” said Winifred Loving, president and founder of the museum.
The grant will be used to help the organization coordinate events such as pop-up exhibitions at community events, where children and families can engage in hands-on learning activities together. Those activities include making playdough or slime, creating designs with seeds from local plants, printing with fruits and vegetables, designing and writing books and painting calabash.
Founded in 2017, the Children’s Museum of St. Croix offers a multi-faceted, interactive, creative space for children and families on the island to discover a variety of learning opportunities in play. The museum’s activities and programs have impacted approximately 500 participants and their families on St. Croix.
“Through these activities, children can explore, create, discover, solve problems and have fun while learning about science, math, engineering, technology and the arts. That is always at the heart of what we do,” Loving said.
“Supporting the arts and children’s education is very important to us at Liberty. This is why we chose the Children’s Museum of St. Croix as one of our grantees this year,” said Bala Balakrishnan, general manager for Liberty V.I. “Children thrive when they have access to educational opportunities, especially when they are fun. The Children’s Museum makes learning experiences accessible to all children in St. Croix by bringing their programs to them. We believe this organization provides a valuable service and we want to ensure they can continue offering these opportunities to St. Croix children.”