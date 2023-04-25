earth day

Schoolchildren attend the Earth Day celebration Friday in Powell Park on St. John.

 Photo by LIBERTY FOUNDATION

Liberty Foundation once again partnered with Friends of Virgin Islands National Park to help promote environmental protection and education efforts in the territory by providing volunteers for one of the activities during the organization’s 14th annual Earth Day celebration Friday in Powell Park on St. John.

Liberty Foundation established the partnership with Friends in April 2022 with a donation of $15,000 to support the organization’s programs. More recently, the organization also received a $10,000 grant to fund conservation efforts for the V.I. National Park.