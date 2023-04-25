Liberty Foundation once again partnered with Friends of Virgin Islands National Park to help promote environmental protection and education efforts in the territory by providing volunteers for one of the activities during the organization’s 14th annual Earth Day celebration Friday in Powell Park on St. John.
Liberty Foundation established the partnership with Friends in April 2022 with a donation of $15,000 to support the organization’s programs. More recently, the organization also received a $10,000 grant to fund conservation efforts for the V.I. National Park.
“Our natural resources are increasingly in danger and we must take concrete actions to protect them,” said Bala Balakrishnan, general manager of Liberty USVI. “We partnered with FOVINP because we believe in the work they are doing to protect, preserve and educate about the importance of our environmental resources.”
Liberty VI employees were also present as volunteers during the celebration’s Earth Day Fair and Litter Stomp Parade to help raise awareness about the importance of protecting the territory’s natural resources among students and the community.
The Earth Day Celebration is an annual environmental fair organized by Friends of Virgin Islands National Park for children on St. John to teach them about environment protection and sustainability. The activity’s theme this year was “Save our oceans. Save our reefs.”