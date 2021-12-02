Light winds, big generosity at 40th annual Thanksgiving Regatta

Winds were light but generosity was big at the 40th annual Thanksgiving Regatta hosted by the Coral Bay Yacht Club on Saturday. Ten boats competed in two classes. An 82-foot sloop named White Rhino won the big boat class, followed by Wizard and Windsong, while Cigana won the regular boat class, followed by Mini Winchoni and Echoes.
“It was a great race, everybody did really well, and it was nice to see new boats out there,” said CBYC Commodore Leah Hanson. “It’s great when we have sailors come from off-island and say how this is one of the coolest regattas they’ve sailed in because it was so much fun. Everyone had a genuinely good time.”
Those who competed represented a good mix of boats from Coral Bay and from elsewhere, Hanson added. Richard and Mary Burks served as the committee boat aboard Shibumi, while Hanson and her husband, Colin, served as the safety boat.
“We closed our business, Flyaway Charters, to allow our entire staff to participate in the event and so we could serve as the safety boat,” she said. “It made us happy to see several of our captains out there.”
The event was a true Coral Bay effort, with Elliot Hooper printing regatta T-shirts aboard his iron schooner, Silver Cloud, and Lime Out serving up tacos to regatta staff. COVID-19 restrictions were loosened just enough for an after-party and live music by Mother Goat at Skinny Legs.
“Everyone kept hugging me and saying, ‘It feels like the old days,’ ” said Hanson. “It really did feel like the good old days.”
There was a marked increase in volunteer support and prize donations from previous CBYC regattas, Hanson said. Raffle prizes, entry fees, and other donations totaled around $7,400, which will go to Kids and the Sea.
“The support from volunteers and the community was absolutely phenomenal,” Hanson said. “The community was really giving and the volunteers were supportive on every aspect. I really want everyone to know how much I appreciate the support and how great everyone was. Our community really came through.”
Hooper is still printing regatta T-shirts, which can be purchased via a PayPal payment to coralbayyachtclubstj@gmail.com. Sizes small through XL are $25 and XXL is $27. Include your color request of red, aqua, or denim with your PayPal payment. Shipping is $15 for every two shirts.