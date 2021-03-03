Gifft Hill School’s annual gala and auction will go on as it has for the past 35 years, with a limited number of in-person tickets available and a virtual component that will allow participants to join from the comfort of their homes.
The in-person portion of the 35th annual school fundraiser will take place Saturday evening at the Susannaberg drive-in movie theater from 5 to 8 p.m.
This year’s theme is Lights, Camera, Auction and supporters have the option of being “Leading Role Stars,” or enjoying the in-person event at a cost of $100 per ticket, or “Supporting Role Stars” for $60 per ticket.
Both Leading and Supporting Role attendees will enjoy a three-course meal by Passion Fruit Chefs, sweet treats by Queen of Tarts, and a beverage of choice.
Those opting to participate virtually can pick up their meals at the Susannaberg event site beginning at 4:30 p.m., then head home to join the live-streamed auction via the Handbid app which will allow for real-time bidding.
Additionally, supporters can forego the three-course meal and simply take part in the auction virtually at no cost.
“We’re working hard to have this annual gala, which is an important part of what Gifft Hill School does, and it’s something the community as a whole looks forward to,” said Gifft Hill’s Head of School Ken Mills. “It’s our most important fundraiser for our financial aid and scholarship programs. A significant portion of our students receive financial aid.”
Those at the live event will enjoy performances by the Love City Pan Dragons and moko jumbie Yisrael Petersen.
Renowned auctioneer Darron Meares will return with his characteristic energy to lead the live auction with prizes including a boat day for 12 and stocked cooler courtesy of Island Roots Charters, a cabana for the day at Lovango Beach Club, and a three-night Napa Valley experience.
The event’s silent auction is live now, and prizes including a car care package courtesy of E&C Service Station, boat trips, restaurant gift certificates, pieces of art, jewelry, and much more can be bid on at https://events.handbid.com/auctions/lights-camera-auction-auction-2021/items.
The evening will also feature a golden ticket raffle which allows the winner to choose the auction prize of their choice, and the popular Wall of Wine, a raffle prize consisting of about 50 bottles of wine.
“I want to emphasize how appreciative we are that the community is helping us, almost to the same extent as they have in the past,” said Mills. “It’s just an amazing show of support, given the challenges we recognize businesses are facing, and an example of the partnership we share with the community.”
Tickets to the live event are limited to 50 people due to the ongoing pandemic, and can be purchased at www.giffthillschool.org.