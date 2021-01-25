Limetree Bay Terminals and Limetree Bay Refining have awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships and charitable donations in 2020 in the Virgin Islands and is accepting applications for donations for the 2021 cycle.
Limetree provided just over $300,000 to 23 local nonprofits as part of the company’s charitable contributions program. The company also gave more than $100,000 in support of the University of the Virgin Islands’ process technology program and more than $100,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors and college students under the company’s scholarship program.
“Limetree is committed to being a responsible member of the Virgin Islands community, and we are pleased to have been able to support so many initiatives that positively impact our community,” said CEO Jeffrey Rinker.
Under Limetree’s charitable contributions program, donation requests must support the advancement of education, environmental stewardship and community sustainability. All donations must be approved by the Virgin Islands government in accordance with the operating agreement between Limetree and the V.I. government. Limetree supported the following organizations in 2020:
• Calypso, Inc.
• Estate Profit Action Committee
• Lutheran Social Services — Sister Emma Cottage
• My Brother’s Table
• St. Croix Landmarks Society
• St. Croix Rocketry Club
• Virgin Islands Partner for Healthy Communities
• Lighthouse Mission
• Finest Pan Fest, Inc.
• Project Promise
• V.I. Marine Advisory Service
• V.I. National Guard Association, Inc.
• Women’s Coalition of St. Croix
• St. Croix Junior bowlers
• Lutheran Social Services — Early Head Start
• V.I. Developmental Disabilities Council
• Boy Scouts of America
• Nature Conservancy
• Lutheran Social Services — Queen Louise Home
• Caribbean Centers for Boys and Girls
• Ten Sleepless Knights, Inc.
• YAG Foundation
• Christiansted Community Alliance — Crucian Cultural Group
Limetree is currently accepting applications for its Charitable Contributions program. The deadline to submit charitable donations requests for the 2021 cycle is Sept. 30, 2021. For more information, please email: communications@lbenergy.com.