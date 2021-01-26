The Office of the Governor and the Tourism Department have announced the winners of the “2020 USVI is LIT! Holiday Lighting Contest.” LIT! was intended to make the holiday season brighter for Virgin Islanders by awarding cash prizes on each island for the most creative and innovative holiday lights.
“Our thanks go out to the Virgin Islands community for participating in the ‘2020 USVI is LIT! Holiday Lighting Contest,’” said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. “Last year was a challenging year, and the cheers of the holiday season helped to rejuvenate our spirits as we face the challenges and opportunities of the new year head on.”
Winners on each island were selected and awarded a cash prize in the following categories:
• Best USVI Cultural Display ($2,500):
Edgar and Esther Phillips (St. Thomas)
• Best Overall Holiday Theme ($1,250):
Carmen Reyes (St. Croix)
Shane Tierney (St. John)
Michelle Montenegro (St. Thomas)
• Facebook Lighting Contest ($750)
Ashley Bouzianis (St. Croix)
Denise Thomas (St. John)
Jose and Delores Velasquez (St. Thomas)
• Facebook Boat Lighting Contest ($750)
Jay and Stephanie Rushing (St. John)
Debra and Jay Pennington (Water Island)
Winners were judged on a variety of factors, including lighting, tradition, USVI pride, and overall holiday spirit.
“The holiday lighting contest is just one of several promotions we plan to roll out to spread positive vibes, not just within the U.S. Virgin Islands but in our key markets on the U.S. mainland,” said Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.