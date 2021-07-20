Five Virgin Islands models from the Faces of Gemini Modeling Institute are competing this week at the International Model and Talent Association Conference. Usually held in New York, this year’s competition is being staged in Orlando, Fla.
Established in 2014, Faces of Gemini Modeling Institute is an educational and recreational school for aspiring models. The institute focuses on building the educational and technical foundations necessary for aspiring models to succeed in the industry. The curriculum includes classes in posing, walking, posture and make-up. Practical exposure such as photo shoots are provided, and portfolios and other tools are created for each model. The goal is to give the models exposure and real-life experiences to prepare them for competitions abroad — to get them started in the fashion industry.
The institute is the only one of its kind in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and it is registered with the internationally acclaimed IMTA.
The IMTA Conference is an event where the world’s top model and talent agents, managers and casting directors come to find new faces. Since 1987, it has offered unique performance and educational opportunities for aspiring models, actors, singers, dancers and songwriters to showcase their skills and learn from industry professionals. Some companies represented at the event include Ford Models, Wilhemina, Red Models, ABC and the Disney Channel.
Throughout the 1990s and into the 21st century, IMTA launched the careers of actors such as Elijah Wood, Katie Holmes, Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Biel, Seann William Scott, Brandon Routh, Eva Longoria and Alyson Stoner. Models such as Joel West, Jessica White, Bradley Tomberlin, Sara Dawson, Kim Lemanton, Sean Harju and Tyson Ballou also began their careers on the IMTA runway.
Over the years, The Faces of Gemini Modeling Institute has travelled to the conference three times, each time returning with medals.
“I am delighted to say that we successfully completed six years with over 20 young men and women ranging from the ages of 4 and up,” Faces of Gemini founder Chalaine Barry said in a statement. “We are proud and excited to say Miss Black USA Talented Teen Akira Pickering, Netflix actor Lyshem Lettsome, International Modeling and Talent Association winner Tianna Sookram and locally popular model Dai’sha Webster are just a few of our models who are achieving great things. Our journey has just begun.”
This year’s competitors are J’Liyah Febres, 11, Samantha Nieboer, 15, Kyla Bailey, 16, Aminisha Bailey, 21, and DaShaun Prince, 22, of St. Marteen. All of the members will compete in modeling, and Aminisha and DaShaun will compete in dancing events.
To watch the competition in real time, visit the Faces of Gemini Facebook page or visit https://gofund.me/99446b70 to support the team with a donation.