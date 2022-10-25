ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islands student Ariel Paul has been selected by the National Society of High School Scholars to become a member of the esteemed organization. The organization recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and president James W. Lewis.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Ariel has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis. “Ariel is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
‘We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Ariel build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
According to Paul, a senior at Charlotte Amalie High School, her teacher Jaqueline Leader nominated her initially and she was signed up shortly afterwards.
“When I actually received the award, I was just really grateful for the people who pushed me to apply in the first place, like my parents and my teacher, and I’m glad that I had the opportunity to receive it. I think that when I apply for colleges, it will be something that will really help me stand out in that regard.”
Paul is also completing her first year in college at the University of the Virgin Islands through the early admissions program, studying communications. She is currently an intern at The Virgin Islands Daily News.
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.