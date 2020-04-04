Most churchgoers are familiar with the plot line in the Gospel passages for the Sunday loosely referred to as “Palm Sunday.” (See especially Matthew 21:1-11.) Jesus has been ministering in Galilee and other places north of Jerusalem in the viciously Roman occupied territory of Palestine. He has preached the importance of loving and caring for one another. Along the way, he has healed many who were afflicted and fed those who hungered, literally and figuratively.
As a result, the faithful crowds see Jesus as their self-effacing Deliverer, as the Messiah promised in the Hebrew Scriptures (among them, the books of Isaiah, Zechariah, and Malachi).
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., K.St.J., is Priest Scholar and Chaplain at Washington National Cathedral and previously was Bishop’s Dean and Sub-Dean and Priest in Charge in congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands (U.S. and U.K.)
