Lovango Cay is a hive of activity this week as workers ready the property for two very important dates — Monday’s reopening of Lovango Beach Club and the Christmas Day debut of the resort’s glamping tents and luxury treehouses. It’s a deadline that cannot be missed, as Lovango’s five tents and five treehouses are fully booked for opening day.
The tents and treehouses are situated on the north side of the island, overlooking Crescent Beach and Congo Cay. The luxury treehouses sleep four, with a king bed and two twins, and can be rented in conjunction with the glamping tents, which each sleep two. Both the treehouses and the tents feature a full bath.
Those who spent the day at Lovango Beach Club last season will notice several changes to the venue. A stage has been constructed for live music, which will be featured three times a week during beach party nights.
Tuesdays will feature seafood paella and music by Lady Eva and Friends; Thursdays’ fare will be surf and turf with music by After Irma; and on Sundays, there will be a seafood bake with music by Lauren and Bo. Chicken and vegetarian options will also be on offer at Lovango’s beach party nights.
The Green Oyster Bar, a tequila and raw bar, is a new addition to Lovango’s food offerings. The shopping village is expanded with five shops: HIHO, a Caribbean clothing company; Lovango Style, a women’s fashion resort wear boutique; a Lovango-branded shop; SEEH, a sustainable luxury fashion and clean beauty shop; and a general store with ice, coffee, ice cream and other sundries to accommodate boaters and resort guests. There are 12 moorings on the south side of Lovango for private boats and charters.
Guests who stay on Lovango for just a few days tend to want to stay on the island and soak it all in, said owner Mark Snider, while those with longer stays have the option to book a ferry into Cruz Bay or Red Hook, St. Thomas, for excursions, meals and shopping. Accommodation guests receive breakfast baskets as part of their stay.
“The island has different zones for different types of experiences,” said Snider. “There’s a serene side and an active side. The main hiking trail around the island has ocean views almost all the way around.”
Crescent Beach on the island’s north side offers no amenities for an unspoiled experience in nature.
“We want people to appreciate the beauty,” said Snider.
The resort owner acknowledged that Lovango has faced supply chain issues during construction and preparation for opening, but the opening day was not changed despite these issues.
“We were able to pull off almost everything we wanted to,” said Snider’s wife, Gwenn Snider, who’s directing Lovango’s retail village.
When the Lovango Beach Club opened, the Sniders said they would move staff between the Virgin Islands and their resorts in Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., due to complementing high seasons.
Mitchell Scobie, who grew up in the Virgin Islands, is back on Lovango after working the summer at The Nantucket Hotel & Resort.
“It was a beautiful experience,” said Scobie. “I learned a lot and made some great friends.”
Lovango offers local rates for Virgin Islands residents. For more information, or to book a day at the Beach Club, or a stay at a glamping tent, luxury treehouse, or Villa Lovango, visit www.lovangovi.com.