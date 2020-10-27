Love City Car Show founders Alston Smith and Jay Swartley recently presented a $500 donation raised through proceeds from their fifth annual Love City Car Show 2019 to The Boys & Girls Club St. Thomas/St. John.
While many of the staff and board have been actively involved with The Boys & Girls Club in the territory previously for many years, The Boys & Girls Club of St. Thomas/St. John, Inc. began serving Virgin Islands youth ages six to 18 in May of 2018. The organization is affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America,
The club’s mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Currently, they offer during-school (due to virtual learning), after-school and summer programming at the St. Thomas unit. With the program leadership of Dior Parsons, the St. John unit will begin with virtual programming, homework assistance and weekend activities to explore nature and the humanities.
The Sixth Annual Love City Car Show was scheduled to be held on Labor Day at the Coral Bay field but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.