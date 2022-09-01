By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
The Annual Love City Car Show is back in gear for Labor Day on Monday at the Coral Bay Ballfield after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.
Since 2015, the Love City Car Show has brought cars, trucks, Volkswagen bugs, dune buggies, motorcycles and even junkers together to rev their engines at the Virgin Islands’ biggest car show on the little island of St. John. This year, they expect more cars than ever and more spectators than ever for this family friendly event.
For the first time, cars from St. Croix will be joining the lineup. Love City Car Show founders Jay Swartley and Alston “Big Al” Smith were able to coordinate and pay for a small barge to bring four cars over to St. John and back. In addition, a special barge from St. Thomas will be available for free for vehicles registered in the show.
“We’re growing every year. We’re inches away from getting some from Tortola, maybe next year, and I’m reaching out the Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic next,” said Swartley.
They are expecting 200 cars to particpate and there are 22 trophies to give away, in categories such as Best Classic Car, Best Dune Buggy, Best Sound Set and even the “Ragga” award for the best junker.
According to Swartley, the show is not just about cars; it’s about bringing people together and giving the young people of St. John something fun to do. There’s “more to do at the car show than looking at cool cars.”
With their $3 admission, each child gets a free Hot Wheels car to race on the track. The activity was so popular during their Father’s Day mini show, they bought a second track for the kids to play on. Smith purchased two remote control cars for kids up to the age of eight to ride in. A lane will be set up and staff members will work the remote controls. There will be a DJ, food and drinks for sale, and family friendly activities will be presented throughout the day. A free raffle will be held every 15 minutes with prizes donated from local businesses.
Also new this year, Swartley and Smith are encouraging vendors to set up for free of charge on the edges of the car show, encouraging local tradesmen such as plumbers, electricians and car repairmen to come and set up interactive displays so youths (and adults) can talk to them and see what it’s all about.
“Every year we get closer and closer. We add a little more,” Swartley said. “We’re trying to find things to attract the young people. This is a family event. It’s music, it’s food, it’s laughter, it’s activities, fun easy things that can keep the kids occupied all around the field, with all these cars and trucks and bikes, all this cool stuff going on. We want to show them some good wholesome fun. This is what Coral Bay was long before my wife and I got here many years ago and we’re trying to bring some of that kind of feeling back.”
Swartley and Smith are determined to make the Love City Car Show an inclusive event.
“What I’ve told everybody from the very first show, is that this is an inclusive event, inclusive of tourists and locals, black, white, Spanish, cars, trucks bikes, you name it. We want you to feel welcome there. We stand behind that. This is to bring the youth out. We try to make it easy and welcoming for everybody. It’s a family thing,” said Swartley.
The Love City Car Show is a non-profit event that benefits St. John youth organizations. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be buses available at the ferry dock for St. Thomas attendees.
Registration to show a vehicle at the event is $20. Visit www.lovecitycarshow.com to register or to watch a live stream of the event.