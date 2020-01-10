The inaugural Love City Seafood Fest will be held Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. in Franklin Powell Park in Cruz Bay, St. John.

]Enjoy music, food and family fun with performances by the Love City Pan Dragons and the Dynamic Dancers starting at 3 p.m. and entertainment by Cool Session Brass and DJ Fergy starting at 6 p.m. There will be four establishments each selling their seafood favorites such as lobster, crab, shrimp, salmon, saltfish, seafood kallaloo and mussels.