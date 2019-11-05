UVI Hospitality and Tourism Management Program scholarship recipients Isis Brannigan, center left, and N’Kaila Battiste, center right, at the Wyndham’s Margaritaville Vacation Club on St. Thomas with UVI Vice President of Institutional Advancement Mitchell Neaves, left, UVI Director of Hospitality and Tourism Management Tamara Lang, GM of Margaritaville Vacation Club St. Thomas Rodney Renner, Human Resources Manager Ibrahim Torres, Assistant General Manager Pamela Kelly, and UVI Director of Major Gifts Karen Nelson-Hughes.
ST. THOMAS — Margaritaville Vacation Club recently awarded $10,000 scholarships to two University of the Virgin Islands’ hospitality and tourism management students at the resort’s sixth annual scholarship award ceremony.
This year’s awardees are Isis Brannigan and N’Kaila Battiste. Ibrahim Torres, Caribbean Region Human Resources mnager for Wyndham Destinations, Margaritaville’s parent company, presented both students with the scholarships.
