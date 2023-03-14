Gabby

Coral World’s Marine Mammal Manager Gabriella Gammage with Fred, a sea lion, at the St. Thomas park.

 Photo by CORAL WORLD OCEAN PARK

ST. THOMAS — Coral World Ocean Park’s Marine Mammal Manager Gabriella Gammage has been appointed to the Animal Welfare Committee of the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums.

Gammage has been working at Coral World since 2018.