ST. THOMAS — Coral World Ocean Park’s Marine Mammal Manager Gabriella Gammage has been appointed to the Animal Welfare Committee of the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums.
Gammage has been working at Coral World since 2018.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 8:11 pm
“Gabby, who is originally from Florida, moved to St. Thomas to accompany Fred, our youngest and biggest sea lion,” said Assistant Curator of Marine Mammals and Birds Kristine Tartaglio.
Gammage had worked with Fred for six years in South Carolina at Pirates Voyage before they both came to St. Thomas. Gabby has spent more than 11 years working with sea lions.
According to General Curator Lee Kellar, “Gabby’s skill in working with our sea lions, her concern for their welfare and her ability to share her knowledge with our other trainers led to our appointing her marine mammal manager overseeing the sea lion and bird department. We are delighted that AAMPA has recognized her knowledge and abilities by appointing her to its Animal Welfare Committee.”
“The greatest privilege of my life has been developing trusting relationships with the animals I have been fortunate enough to care for,” said Gammage. “Working at Coral World has allowed me the opportunity to facilitate guest interactions with our sea lions and to share how incredible these animals are. I am so thankful to work with the most dedicated professionals in this industry and I am thrilled to accept this appointment and to continue learning from AAMPA’s leaders.”
AAMPA is a trade association dedicated to supporting public display facilities, education, scientific research, and to the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in the wild.