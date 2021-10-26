My Brother’s Workshop (MBW) has opened a new retail location at Paradise Point — featuring products made or designed by MBW trainees — with all revenue going back into the nonprofit’s training programs.
The new storefront is located adjacent to Taste at Paradise Point and features products such as handcrafted utensils, drink tumblers, hats, sun shirts, t-shirts, masks tank tops, car stickers, signs, memory games for kids, building blocks, yo-yos and more.
Prices range from $5 for sale items to $80 for a handcrafted mahogany cutting board. In the store, a rowboat on display was made by their marine trainees as an example of the trainees’ craftsmanship and what’s being done throughout their different programs.
“The opportunity was presented to us by Paradise Point to come up there, and after reviewing the possibility, the board decided to proceed with it,” said Chrystie Payne, director of communications. “We have so many products that are made by our trainees and we don’t really have a central location for people to purchase them, so it just made sense to have one location for all of our items designed and made by our trainees for people to be able find them and purchase them and support our organization.”
MBW at Paradise Point will be hosting its soft opening from now through the month of November with weekly specials. The grand opening for the store will take place on #GivingTuesday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Light appetizers will be provided and Taste will be open with a cash bar. “We’re really happy to be up in the new location. We’re thankful to Paradise Point for offering that spot and we’re just excited to have contact with a larger demographic that we wouldn’t reach in a normal day, both hotel and cruise guests,” said Payne.
The MBW location at Paradise Point is open when the tram is running, usually Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., but varies based on cruise ship schedules. Check https://www.facebook.com/SkyridetoParadisePoint for the latest schedule.
My Brother’s Workshop is a non-profit Virgin Islands charitable corporation providing hope, faith and purpose to at-risk and high-risk young people in the USVI by offering mentoring, mental health counseling, paid job training, education and job placement.