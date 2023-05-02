Great day

McDonald’s gives a $10,000 donation to My Brother’s Workshop for funds raised at Great Day. Pictured are McDonald’s representatives, Janisha Francis, left, Rosse Rivera, Latisha Graham-Pinney, Denise Steven-Tweet and Johan Soto. My Brother’s Workshop Communications/Donor Relations Manager Chrystie Payne is second from right.

 Photo by MCDONALD’S

McDonald’s continues its support of My Brother’s Workshop, donating all of their Big Mac sales on their annual Great Day fundraiser to organization, which caters to at-risk youth.

Last December, the company hosted the fundraiser in their five restaurants on St. Thomas and St. Croix, welcoming hundreds of Virgin Islanders who joined the celebration and contributed to the event. With the proceeds raised through the event, McDonald’s donated $10,000 for the local non-profit.