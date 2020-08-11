Ellen McLean and Dr. Alfred O. Heath received meritorious awards for outstanding service from the St. Thomas/St. John Friends of Denmark Society this past week, presented by Society President Marlene Petersen-Boschulte and Vice President Lillia King. The awards were given to honor their work with the society, which fosters and helps to preserve the Virgin Islands’ unique multi-cultural history and sponsors exchange student study programs.
McLean and Heath were two of five members honored this summer, along with Patricia Nicholson-Jones, Merle Charles and Rita Coll, who now resides on the U.S. mainland. A sixth awards was given posthumously to Leonia Barnes-Schulterbrandt.
For more than 40 years Dr. Heath and his late wife Geraldine supported all levels of the Society’s membership involvement. He and his family have strong ties to Denmark. His father, Oswald Heath, was a pharmacist who owned and operated a pharmacy in Denmark, and lived in an apartment above the drugstore. Upon his decision to return to St. Thomas, the Danish people named the drugstore Heath’s Apothecary, an operation still in business today.
Ellen MacLean and her late husband, Professor Bill MacLean, relocated to the Virgin Islands from Ohio in the 1970s and joined the Friends of Denmark Society to immerse themselves into the history and culture of their adopted home. Although her husband has since passed away, Ellen has been a faithful supporter and participant in each and every one of the Society’s projects.
The awards were originally intended to be presented at the annual Transfer Day luncheon in March, however, the event was cancelled at onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, small private gatherings were held to present the awards, with Petersen-Boschulte and King delivered the awards personally to each recipient.