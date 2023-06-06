mermaids

A group of Good Hope Country Day School teachers participated in the Mermaid Mixer at Cane Bay Beach, St. Croix.

 Photo by STEPHEN SWANTON

More than 30 women participated in the recent St. Croix Mermaid Mixer at Cane Bay Beach.

The Mermaid Mixer organizers, a group of athletes within the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation, plan the women-only event as a way to bring women together while offering a fun way to stay fit. The format of the event is unique. Each woman signed up as a swimmer or a runner. After all participants had registered for the event, two-person relay teams were formed by randomly selecting a swimmer and a runner for each team, in hopes that each person was paired with a woman she hasn’t previously met.