More than 30 women participated in the recent St. Croix Mermaid Mixer at Cane Bay Beach.
The Mermaid Mixer organizers, a group of athletes within the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation, plan the women-only event as a way to bring women together while offering a fun way to stay fit. The format of the event is unique. Each woman signed up as a swimmer or a runner. After all participants had registered for the event, two-person relay teams were formed by randomly selecting a swimmer and a runner for each team, in hopes that each person was paired with a woman she hasn’t previously met.