Michael Thomas may live in Georgia, but he is never too far from the Caribbean culture and food that he enjoyed in his hometown of St. Thomas.
Thomas operates an Atlanta-based foundation that is helping area students learn and appreciate Caribbean culture.
The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation he founded treated several students from Westminster Academy in metro-Atlanta recently to a hands on experience in Caribbean culture, including its marine ecosystem.
“Immersive cultural experiences have the power to engage students, increase their aptitude for diversity, and allow them to improve their social skills,” Thomas said. “We believe the program will allow for a greater impact on student’s ability to learn about their global community.”
Last month, the organization’s Cultural Connect program offered students from diverse backgrounds and experiences the chance to immerse themselves in their global community during a two-week period. The program included Caribbean culinary arts, humanities, and marine biology. Students took a field trip to sample Caribbean meals from Tassa Roti, a Marietta-based Caribbean American restaurant. They were then given the opportunity to experience glimpses of Caribbean fine arts with a special presentation from mocko jumbie performer Alison Moolenaar-Foy, a former St. Thomas Carnival Queen who is the owner of Caribbean Dancers of Atlanta.
In addition to arts and culture, the program gave students the chance to participate in a virtual marine biology class. Using virtual technology, the students were able to learn about marine life in the Caribbean and how to help care for the oceans that attract millions of visitors to the region each year. Students were able to ask questions and learn from several professors, including Howard Forbes from the University of the Virgin Islands’ Department of Marine Biology and Molly Perry, a liberal arts educator, also from UVI.
Thomas said he believes Cultural Connect is one of the foundation’s most powerful programs because it helps to bridge the gap of cultural understanding.
He added that the organization, founded in 2016, plans to roll out the program to more students in local schools, with hopes of replicating the initiative in cities across the country.
The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation’s Cultural Connect program is supported in part by the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta.
The foundation has also established programs that support disaster preparedness and response and educational mentorship programs for young people. In addition, it has been committed to the study, advancement and presentation of Caribbean arts, culture and humanities.
To learn more about the work of the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation’s Cultural Connect program or to donate, visit www.caribbeanculturalarts.org.