V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett has announced that 2019-2020 service nomination packets are available for students interested in attending military academies.
Students should begin the application process in their junior year of high school. Additionally, most academies offer summer programs, and applicants are also strongly encouraged to apply. The programs offered are the Summer Leadership Experience Program at West Point, the Summer Seminar Programs at the Naval and Air Force Academies, and the AIM Program at the Coast Guard Academy.
