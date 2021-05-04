ST. THOMAS — Jackeima Flemming was recently crowned Miss University of the Virgin Islands 2021-2022 at the 41st annual Miss UVI Ambassadorial Virtual Competition on St. Thomas.
She competed against three other students.
“I am absolutely elated and honored to have been crowned with the honorific title of goodwill ambassador to UVI. The journey was nothing short of amazing and I am excited to continue being of service to my university,” Flemming said. “I feel that God has truly blessed me with the opportunity to attend UVI. I am a first-generation university attendee and UVI is helping me make my dreams come true and is empowering me to break generation curses, serve my family and the wider community. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
In addition to the crown, Flemming captured three of the seven judged segments: Most Intellectual Speaker, Best Performing Talent and Best Ambassadorial Presentation. A sophomore majoring in marketing, she plans to further her education by getting a master’s in public administration and a doctorate in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change, all at the University of the Virgin Islands.
She plans to use her skills as a marketing major to promote her platform, NICHE Disability Awareness Foundation, a non-profit she founded six years ago to help bridge the gap in society between the abled and disabled.
Majestik Estrada-Petersen was named first runner-up. She was awarded Miss Photogenic and Miss Popularity. Other special awards included Best Evening Wear, which was awarded to Taquanna Baron, and Miss Congeniality, which was awarded to Makayda Gustave.
Flemming will receive a full-year UVI scholarship, which includes tuition and room and board. She also received other prizes.
Miss UVI is expected to participate in UVI’s recruitment efforts, represent the university locally and abroad, and maintain a visible role on UVI’s campuses on St. Thomas and St. Croix.