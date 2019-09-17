Miss UVI 2019-2020, Sherquan Henry, will compete next week in the 2019 National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Queens pageant in Atlanta. She will compete against college queens from Historically Black Colleges and University’s around the nation for the title of Miss NBCA Hall of Fame. This year marks the 34th year of the competition.
Henry, 20, is from St. Thomas and attends UVI on the St. Thomas campus. She is a junior majoring in Business Administration. Her career aspiration is to become a corporate lawyer. She is vying for the crown on a platform of “discovering self-identity through cultural exploration.”
