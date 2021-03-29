The Miss World USVI Organization has introduced its three U.S. Virgin Islands contestants.
Representing St. Croix is 22-year-old Nhaquifa Russell; and P’Azhae Harrigan, 20, and Adisha Penn, 25, will represent the island of St. Thomas.
“The amazing contestants vying for the title of Miss World USVI are native Virgin Islanders hailing from the islands of St. Thomas and St. Croix. Although we are small islands, our impact on the world has always been grand,” said Jaielean Jagrup, owner of the local franchise.
This year’s local competition will be held on St. Thomas on Aug. 21. The winner will compete in the 70th Miss World pageant to be held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan on Dec. 16.
“Every fiber and emerald aspect of who we are will be on display. Our contestants are queens beyond capable of representing us and leaving the world in awe,” Jagrup said.
Last year’s competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other international beauty pageants also decided to cancel their 2020 editions because of the pandemic.
The organization expects a positive outcome for this year’s competition.
“By August, many people will be vaccinated, and the venue of choice also has coronavirus capacity restrictions. So, for August I’m not worried, but faithful we’ll have another amazing pageant while maintaining protocol and safety measures,” Jagrup said.
For more information on Miss World USVI, visit the website at missworldusvi.com.