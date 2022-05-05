Greet Mother’s Day with a sense of style at ANATHA USVI’s Mom & Me Fashion Show and Brunch Red Carpet Event fundraiser Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Botanical Gardens of St. Croix.
The Mom & Me Fashion Show, ANATHA’s second, will feature more than 40 local models ranging in age from seven to 35, as well as four mothers. The show will feature fashions from eight to 12 local boutiques as well as local designers such as ANATHA founder Grace King and the show’s coach, Andre Gregory Ettienne.
ANATHA’s goal is to use creative activities to teach life skills, promote self-esteem and build professional character and excellence in adolescents. Its Dare to Care Summer Program and The Strut V.I. Fashion Show are examples of how the organization encourages confidence and educates youth.
“We have had such an overwhelming response to the Mom & Me Fashion Show because we are not a modelling agency. We’re actually a youth empowerment organization, so we don’t charge for anything,” said King. “We have some excellent adults that work with them and I work with the UVI 4H program where we do a lot of outreach in the community. Being the founder of the organization, I saw the need for fashion and creative outlets for the young people. This is our second show and we’re so excited. The ticket sales are going very well.”
The aim for this year’s show is to take a stand against body shaming, and the show will feature styles for all shapes.
“This year, we are embracing all bodies and all sizes. We are going to end this stigma of body shaming. That’s the theme of this fashion show,” said King.
Tickets are $50 or $75 for VIP admission. For more information, call or text 340-422-0124. The show will also be live streamed for family and friends currently off island to be able to participate. Online admission is $25 on eventbrite.com.