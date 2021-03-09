At the annual My Brother’s Workshop meeting held last month, longtime MBW supporter Ty Troutman of Bechtel was elected president of the organization’s board of directors. Troutman will replace Lisa Hamilton, who served as board president for two years and also held the position of secretary.
“It’s been an honor to serve on My Brother’s Workshop’s executive committee since 2016 and its board since 2012,” said Hamilton. “It’s been a pleasure to further the mission of such a dynamic organization, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to MBW’s growth and development as a board member. MBW has expanded from a single construction training site on St. Thomas to adding a café, an educational-counseling center, marine training, the St. Croix workshop and new programs which will launch this year. The executive committee will benefit from the leadership of Ty Troutman, who I’m confident will bring a breath of fresh air to the organization.”
Troutman said he was “incredibly honored by the opportunity to lead MBW as we continue to expand and impact more and more lives in the Virgin Islands.”
He added, “As a longtime supporter, I know that our program is not only an asset to the community, but essential. I look forward to serving as board president and working with my fellow board members to further the mission of this wonderful organization.”
Also new to the board is Vice President Tiia Fraebel, who has served on the board for two years.
“MBW has experienced immense growth over the past few years, helping numerous young men and women within our community,” she said. “I am excited for the organization’s future plans to start to unfold and for even more opportunities to arise. It is a pleasure to serve as vice president of the board with an organization that is such an asset to the USVI.”
MBW Treasurer Kirk Callwood and Secretary Anne Hemmert have been re-elected for another term. Douglas Brady, Michael DeLugo, Christopher Finch, Clifford Graham, Lisa Hamilton, Allison O’Boyle, Kurt Petri and Jeff Neevel will serve as board members for another term. Members of the board of directors are elected to serve two-year terms, with the officers being elected annually at the annual meeting.
“I would like to thank each board member for everything they do for MBW and our community,” said Executive Director Jenny Hawkes. “This volunteer leadership position is not taken lightly by any of our board members and their dedication to the organization is greatly appreciated.”
My Brother’s Workshop is a nonprofit dedicated to providing hope, faith and healing to at-risk and high-risk youth in the U.S. Virgin Islands, ages 16 through 24. Their holistic approach of mentorship, education, mental health counseling, on the job training and job placement has helped more than 1,300 young people choose a better path, further their education and ultimately change their lives. For more information, visit mybrothersworkshop.org.