Attendees participate in a whodunit set in the Wild West at the third annual Mystery Event fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit My Brother’s Workshop at the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy on St. Thomas.
My Brother’s Workshop (MBW) corralled more than 200 members of the community to attend the third annual Mystery Event fundraiser at the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy.
This year’s theme, “Mystery in the Wild West,” transformed the school into “The Deadwood Saloon,” set in 1874. Food was provided by MBW Cafe and Bakery at the direction of cafe manager and chef Julius Jackson. In addition to the whodunit mystery game, there were carnival-style games, raffle prizes, magic tricks, poker, black jack and live entertainment. Prizes were awarded to best male and female actors, best supporting male and female actors, best dressed and best sleuth.
