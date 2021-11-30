A Mystery Chef Dinner was recently held at Sea La Vie Restaurant in Frenchtown to raise funds for the Humane Society of St. Thomas.
Owners Courtney South and Cody Jones hosted an eight-course wine-paired dinner prepared by eight different local chefs for 48 animal-loving patrons. After each course, the “mystery” chef was introduced, including chefs Dougie Daniels, Julie Dukes, Carlos Gray, Cory Magras, Tony Romano, Starkey, Alexander Treml and Paul Trujillo, who donated their time and talent for the event.
“The scrumptious dinner, the fabulous wine raffle and the silent auction manned by Humane Society volunteers raised the funds needed to complete the much-needed outdoor holding areas to protect animals from harm when being dropped off at our shelter gates,” stated Humane Society Board President Dellia Holodenschi. “Now more than ever HSSTT is being called upon to assist our community’s animals and pet owners, and we can use not only financial assistance but volunteer support as well.”
For more information, contact Holodenschi at 340-513-1854.