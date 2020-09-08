ST. THOMAS —Nana Baby Children’s Home needs new wheels, and with their Safe Ride Campaign fundraiser, they hope to raise the cash for reliable transportation for the children in their care.
Founded in 1989 by Louise Larcheveaux-Ali, with the support of the Rotary Club of St. Thomas, the nonprofit Nana Baby Home has provided a safe haven for children who are in crisis by providing 24-hour care. The organization has since cared for hundreds of children, meeting the temporary, emergency and transitional needs of vulnerable children from newborn to 12 years old. Following Larcheveaux-Ali’s death in 2005, her sister, Beulah Wilson, took over the management of the home, with the help of the board of trustees and her daughter Rita.
The Human Services Department places children into the protective custody of Nana Baby Children’s Home in a crisis and provides a monthly stipend to help care for the children, but the home relies on community partners and individual donors to keep the doors open. Right now, they are asking for help to replace their old van to get children to and from school, to medical appointments, family visits, grocery shopping, a trip to the beach and much more.
“The van is an integral part of everyday life,” said Nana Baby Home’s Darian Hairston. “It’s our primary means of transportation for everything, but it’s on its last legs and it’s been repaired many times. Since we are on a tight budget, instead of putting more money into maintenance, we are trying to find a way to get something more reliable for the safety of the children. We don’t want to risk breaking down with the kids in the van.”
With the online Safe Ride Campaign, Nana Baby Children’s Home hopes to raise $30,000 for a van that will accommodate a dozen children, plus the cost of insurance. To donate, go to the funding page at www.classy.org/campaign/nana-baby-childrens-home-needs-safe-transportation/c298074, or visit their website www.nanababyhome.com.