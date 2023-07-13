St. John CIT

The St. John CIT’s Linda Bechstein, left, presents police officer Claudette Buchanan with the officer of the year award in May. Also pictured is St. John Deputy Police Chief Clayton Brown.

 Photo by LINDA BECHSTEIN

Nearly two decades after community integration teams were formed on each of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands, only the St. John Community Integration Team remains active. Although the its members, visibility, and initiatives have evolved over the years, at its core the group remains dedicated to improving various facets of life in Love City.

Today’s team is made up of about 10 members who regularly attend meetings. The members represent a cross-section of the community and include representation from the church community, the accommodations sector, VITEMA and St. John Rescue, the Coral Bay Community Council, retired taxi drivers, and more.