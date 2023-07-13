Nearly two decades after community integration teams were formed on each of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands, only the St. John Community Integration Team remains active. Although the its members, visibility, and initiatives have evolved over the years, at its core the group remains dedicated to improving various facets of life in Love City.
Today’s team is made up of about 10 members who regularly attend meetings. The members represent a cross-section of the community and include representation from the church community, the accommodations sector, VITEMA and St. John Rescue, the Coral Bay Community Council, retired taxi drivers, and more.
One of the group’s more recent initiatives is a comment card box at the ferry dock; the survey has been brought into the digital realm and a QR code allowing residents and visitors alike to access the survey will soon be laminated and displayed at various points on island in the hope of increasing feedback.
“It’s been at least two years that we’ve had the comment card box at the ferry dock and we get about one or two responses a month,” said longtime CIT member Linda Bechstein. “People usually say that bathrooms are needed at the ferry dock, or that junk cars are everywhere. We got a comment a few months ago that the docent at Annaberg was very helpful. We sent that feedback to the National Park and they were happy to get that info. We’re hoping the QR code will get more of a response from residents.”
The simple eight-question survey asks about the arrival experience on St. John as well as experiences with taxi drivers, restaurants, and government services; the island’s cleanliness; and how welcoming St. John is.
Previous CIT initiatives have included a summer youth fair showcasing the various summer camps available on island, and a bicycle rodeo — an event that arose following resident complaints.
“The bicycle rodeo started because we were having complaints of kids on bikes racing down the roadways with cars passing them, and it was a danger,” said Bechstein. “We decided that rather than have the police be the ‘bad guy’ and cite the kids, how about we educate them, get them helmets, and teach them the rules of the road?”
Like other businesses and organizations on island, the CIT’s efforts have been thwarted in recent years by the one-two punch of hurricanes Irma and Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaboration with the V.I. Police Department has also waned in recent years, though that may change going forward, said VIPD spokesperson Glen Dratte.
“We’ll make sure that somebody is there,” Dratte said of the next St. John CIT meeting. “I think it’s imperative that we continue to build a relationship with St. John. St. John has always been isolated, but it’s important that the police department continue to build that bond and have a presence in St. John, especially when it comes to outreach. We really need to work on that and I take responsibility for that. I will make sure moving forward that we can engage and participate in these meetings.”
Longtime CIT member Kathy McLaughlin noted the importance of the police department’s presence at the team’s monthly meetings, particularly in the wake of daylight armed robberies of two Cruz Bay jewelry stores in recent months.
“It’s really hard to have a good meeting when you don’t have them there,” she said. “Recently with these jewelry store robberies, nothing is being said.”
Despite this criticism, the CIT has been able to work with the VIPD on specific crime issues in recent years, including a serial villa robber. Still, follow up by the police department has been lacking, McLaughlin said.
“There was a guy robbing villas and I got all the info and gave it to the police, and they did end up arresting him,” she said. “There was never any follow-up after that though. Is he still in jail? It would be good for us to be able to get more information out to the public about what is going on. In this case, no news is not good news.”
Sometimes, residents come to the CIT with complaints that do not fall under the VIPD’s jurisdiction, said Bechstein, and in those instances, St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve has been a valuable resource.
“A lot of the issues that people come to us with actually fall under the Department of Public Works,” said McLaughlin. “Our administrator has been good about coming to the meetings when she can, and she was instrumental in getting derelict vehicles removed from the roads. People say, ‘Why aren’t the police doing anything about that?’ Well, a lot of the issues we hear are not police-related. The CIT represents the citizens, so we need to explain to the citizens that the proper people need to be addressed or talked to about the issues.”
Although representatives from various government departments may not attend every CIT meeting, Bechstein said she emails an agenda the week before the group’s monthly meetings to various government agencies and follows up with an email detailing the meeting’s minutes, keeping government officials informed about the issues residents raise.
Jones-Sprauve spoke highly of the CIT and their importance to the community.
“They give us an insight into what the community might be experiencing versus what we see day to day,” said the St. John administrator. “They help myself and the VIPD team address issues that we know we can do hands-on without going higher up the chain. It’s a really great partnership between the government and the CIT.”
The volunteer group’s most recent public effort was the May recognition of VIPD Officer Claudette Buchanan as officer of the year.
“The award was paid for by donations from our members and from other citizens who care about us and gave a few bucks here and there,” said Bechstein, who noted the CIT is not a registered nonprofit and has no real budget to speak of.
Another recent CIT initiative involved asking businesses to provide a free cup of coffee to first responders.
“We had four different businesses agree to provide the coffee, and we’ve talked about continuing with that,” said Bechstein. “The businesses got to know the officers, and the officers felt appreciated.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the CIT meetings, which take place on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Rescue building on Gifft Hill.
To indicate your interest in attending, or to share feedback on community issues, email Bechstein at islesmilesvi@gmail.com. To take the CIT survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WWTRDYB.