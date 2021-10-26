Frequent Necker Island guests presented the Unite BVI Foundation with a $25,000 donation to benefit the Bregado Flax Educational Centre on Virgin Gorda.
The Maxwell/Beamish families and friends wanted to give back to the BVI community. In addition to the funds, they donated many suitcases full of new school supplies. Previous donations by the group include money for repairs to the primary school playground and having a shade sail structure designed and installed (to be erected post hurricane season) for the high school’s courtyard.
“It’s because of generous donors like the Maxwell family that we can scale opportunities to serve our community,” said Unite BVI Foundation Manager Kim Takeuchi. “We are so grateful to the Maxwell family for their continued support of BFEC.” Takeuchi also said that continued their partnership with the school is symbolic of Unite BVI’s overarching vision to “empower generations of world-changers starting right here, with BVI youth.”
Unite BVI is a not-for-profit foundation based in the British Virgin Islands that advocates for the protection of the environment and creates and supports initiatives that enrich the community.