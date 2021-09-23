The Outdoor Learning Summer Creative Arts and Literacy Workshop is looking for six workshop leaders who must have at least 1,200 hours of training with NEGUS Education World Specialists or a bachelor’s in child development.
A master’s in child development or a related field is preferred. Training begins in December. Those interested should send a resume to drcarlamsewer@neguseducation.com.
Registration now open for Sing St. John choirs
Sing St. John’s St. John Recovery Choir and Ocama! Children’s Select Choir are now open for registration. Recovery Choir classes begin Oct. 11 and Ocama! classes begin Oct. 14.
All classes will be held virtually and require an internet connection. To sign up, visit www.singstjohn.com.