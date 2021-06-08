The Division of Coastal Zone Management held its inaugural weekend opening of the new Visitors Center at the St. Croix East End Marine Park on Saturday.
Equipped with touch screen displays, games, vibrant educational plaques and an ‘underwater’ walkthrough, the facility offers a free and interactive learning experiences for visitors of all ages, a good way to learn about St. Croix’s marine natural resources and habitats.
An additional learning tool, virtual reality goggles, can also be provided upon request to educational groups. The Visitor Center is surrounded by a large open field great for walking, jogging or kite flying. Picnic tables and beach access are also available.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing practices, the facility has a limited capacity of 10 people and masks are required for entry. With the new weekend hours, the center is now open Thursdays and Fridays and the first Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For additional information, contact St. Croix East End Marine Park Environmental Outreach Coordinator Kelcie Troutman at kelcie.troutman@dpnr.vi.gov or 340-718-3367.