New generation of moko jumbies to be on display this Saturday

Almost one year after a group of young students took their first steps on towering stilts, Yisrael’s New Generation Cultural Moko Jumbies will be on display Saturday at the Valentine’s Day car show at the Susannaberg drive-in theater. The group was founded last March by Yisrael Petersen, a St. Thomas resident and well-known mocko jumbie performer. He said he was inspired to start offering mocko jumbie lessons after hearing that Virgin Islands culture on St. John was fading.
“I had read some news articles that said St. John is without culture,” said Petersen. “It hurt me to hear that. That was my driving force to start up with the kids.”
Before his students could get up on stilts, Petersen quizzed them on the history behind the cultural art form of performing as a mocko jumbie. He taught them about the origins of the words moko, which means “healer” in Central Africa, and jumbie, which means “ghost” or “spirit.” Petersen made sure the students knew about Alvin Alli Paul and John Magnus Farrell, who kept the tradition alive in the Virgin Islands in the early- and mid-1900s, and he drilled the students on the importance of hiding their identities and covering their faces when on their stilts.
“As a jumbie, you act as a spirit,” Petersen said. “No one should be able to identify you. Mocko jumbies are always covered, so even during practice the kids have their masks on.”
Practices are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Cruz Bay tennis courts with help from the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, which provides shade tents and drinking water. The public practice venue has drawn attention from community members and organizations, which have stepped up to partially fund the classes.
“I am seeing that the mocko jumbies are well-liked in the community,” said Petersen.
The cultural instructor has also taken his students walking through the streets of Cruz Bay in their full costumes, drawing applause from restaurant patrons and people arriving by ferry.
“Sometimes we get to walk around town, which is really fun,” said student Elizabeth Ferrell. “People see us and they clap for us.”
Ferrell’s mother, Luciah Polius, said the importance of the class goes far beyond adoration.
“It’s a part of their culture, and it gives them the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be involved in something that has more meaning than they can ever imagine,” said Polius. “It’s a lot of work, but they love it.”
Polius’s other daughter, Jahda Polius, is also in the class. She said she’s working toward learning to jump on one stilt.
“The class is really fun,” said Jahda. “It’s really nice. I wanted to do it because it’s a cultural thing. The first time on my stilts was scary because I thought I was going to fall.”
Matthew Myers has been in the class since its inception, and his grandmother, Diane Myers, said he told her that he hopes to one day greet visitors at the airport with his mocko jumbie skills.
“If you’re on stilts but you’re not wearing a mask, you’re not a mocko jumbie,” said Matthew, recalling the knowledge Petersen has passed on. “I love being up so high because it’s really fun.”
The class currently consists of around 10 children, but lessons are open to people of all ages.
“It’s open to everyone who is willing to come and support and learn this cultural knowledge,” Petersen said. “An island without culture is without taste. We are the ones who want to keep the culture alive, and that’s our motto: keeping culture alive in the Virgin Islands.”
Saturday’s car show will also feature a bicycle, motorcycle and set show, and performances by the Love City Pan Dragons and the Dynamic Dancers, and a movie beginning at 6 p.m. To inquire about joining the mocko jumbie class, or to donate to the group, contact Petersen at 340-244-8407 or 340-514-0680.