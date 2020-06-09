This past week, the St. Thomas/St. John Friends of Denmark Society honored one of their former members with a special award. Patricia Nicholson-Jones, a member of the society for more than 40 years, received her award acknowledging her service from the society’s President Marlene Peterson-Boschulte, Vice President Lillia King and Membership Chair Rita Brady-Bermudez.
The presentation of the award was originally planned for the society’s Transfer Day Luncheon on March 31. Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease and the restrictions that were put in place as a result, the event was cancelled. In addition to Nicholson-Jones’ award, the society had intended to honor four other distinguished members.