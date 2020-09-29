The Virgin Islands Education Department is resuming its “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” feeding initiative at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Breakfast and lunch may be picked up together and are available Monday through Friday, as long as supplies last.
Meals will not be served on holidays or weekends. Meals are available to all students whose schools are providing instruction virtually. Meals are limited to five per person (five breakfasts and five lunches).
A face mask or facial covering must be worn when collecting meals.
St. Croix distribution sites
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School
Arthur A. Richards K-8 School
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School
D.C. Canegata Multipurpose Center (outside)
Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School
John H. Woodson Junior High School
Isaac Boynes Ball Park, Estate Grove Place
Lew Muckle Elementary School
Juanita Gardine K-8 School
Renholdt Jackson Ball Park, Estate Whim
Ricardo Richards Elementary School
Rudy Krieger Ball Park, Estate Sion Farm
St. Croix Educational Complex High School
William’s Delight Villas Community Center
St. Thomas distribution sites
Alvin McBean Ball Park
Anna’s Retreat Community Center
Bordeaux Basketball Court
Contant Knolls Community Center
Estate Bovoni Community Center
Ezra Fredericks Ball Park
Frydenhoj Ball Park
Joseph Sibilly School Parking Lot
Magen’s Bay/Lovenlund Junction
Michael Kirwan Terrace Community Center
Oswald E. Harris Court Community Center
Paul M. Pearson Gardens Community Center
Savan Basketball Court
Smith Bay Ball Park
Tutu Valley Basketball Court
Ulla F. Muller Elementary School (front entrance)
Winston Raymo Recreational Center
St. John distribution sites
Bellvue
Calabash Boom Housing Community
Chocolate Hole
Coral Bay Fire Station
Estate Grunwald
Estate Pastory
George Simmons Terrace
Julius E. Sprauve School
Pine Peace Basketball Court