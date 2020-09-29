The Virgin Islands Education Department is resuming its “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” feeding initiative at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Breakfast and lunch may be picked up together and are available Monday through Friday, as long as supplies last.

Meals will not be served on holidays or weekends. Meals are available to all students whose schools are providing instruction virtually. Meals are limited to five per person (five breakfasts and five lunches).

A face mask or facial covering must be worn when collecting meals.

St. Croix distribution sites

Alfredo Andrews Elementary School

Arthur A. Richards K-8 School

Claude O. Markoe Elementary School

D.C. Canegata Multipurpose Center (outside)

Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School

John H. Woodson Junior High School

Isaac Boynes Ball Park, Estate Grove Place

Lew Muckle Elementary School

Juanita Gardine K-8 School

Renholdt Jackson Ball Park, Estate Whim

Ricardo Richards Elementary School

Rudy Krieger Ball Park, Estate Sion Farm

St. Croix Educational Complex High School

William’s Delight Villas Community Center

St. Thomas distribution sites

Alvin McBean Ball Park

Anna’s Retreat Community Center

Bordeaux Basketball Court

Contant Knolls Community Center

Estate Bovoni Community Center

Ezra Fredericks Ball Park

Frydenhoj Ball Park

Joseph Sibilly School Parking Lot

Magen’s Bay/Lovenlund Junction

Michael Kirwan Terrace Community Center

Oswald E. Harris Court Community Center

Paul M. Pearson Gardens Community Center

Savan Basketball Court

Smith Bay Ball Park

Tutu Valley Basketball Court

Ulla F. Muller Elementary School (front entrance)

Winston Raymo Recreational Center

St. John distribution sites

Bellvue

Calabash Boom Housing Community

Chocolate Hole

Coral Bay Fire Station

Estate Grunwald

Estate Pastory

George Simmons Terrace

Julius E. Sprauve School

Pine Peace Basketball Court