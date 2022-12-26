Daily News Staff
Ocwen USVI Services, LLC celebrated the holiday season with household gifts for the 58 residents of Flambouyant Gardens.
The president of Ocwen USVI Services LLC, Denise O'Sullivan, and the Property and Facilities Manager, Vanessa Trivino-Rodriguez hand-delivered gift bags to each of the residents, including custom bed sheets, towels, wash cloths, and soap.
Flambouyant Gardens has 56 subsidized apartments equipped to provide housing and supportive services for low-income seniors (62 years and older) in the Virgin Islands community. The program is a part of Lutheran Social Services, the largest private child and family services agency in the US Virgin Islands
Ocwen has supported Lutheran Social Services over the years over the years with donations including gift certificates to the families of the Early Head Start program and appliances, furniture and electronics for the Queen Louise Home. They have also dedicated time to painting and restoring the children’s rooms for the cottages as well. They gifted a brand-new Hoyer lift to the disabled children at the Sister Emma Cottage and have also given monetary donations to Lutheran Social Services in support of these programs.
“We genuinely cherish our partnership with Ocwen. Thank you for always opening up your hearts to the people we serve,” said Junia John-Straker, chief executive officer of Lutheran Social Services of the VI.