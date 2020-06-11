The Theovald E. Moorehead Dock and Terminal’s gravel parking lot at Enighed Pond in Cruz Bay is set to reopen July 1 as a paid parking facility. The V.I. Port Authority, which owns the parking lot, removed dozens of derelict vehicles and equipment from the lot last year and spent $400,000 to clean the lot, expand its footprint to add 50 additional parking spaces, regrade and resurface the lot with gravel and erect new fencing, lighting, parking, and security equipment. The lot was reopened in Dec. 2019 and was free for the public to use while VIPA awaited additional access control equipment.
During this period of free use, the parking lot was repopulated with derelict vehicles, a Facebook post on VIPA’s page stated. The owners of these vehicles are asked to remove them before July 1, after which they will be removed at the owner’s expense. Free short-term parking continues to be available at VIPA’s parking lot at the Victor W. Sewer Marine Facility at the Creek until construction of the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility is completed, which is expected to be done later this summer.