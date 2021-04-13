Winners of the 27th annual Moot Court Competition, held April 6, have been announced. The competition opened with remarks by Charlotte Perrell, Esq., President of the V.I. Bar Association and Presiding Judge Harold Willocks gave a brief welcome address. Attorney General of the Virgin Islands Denise George provided a keynote address discussing federalism, dual sovereignty and the territorial clause of the Constitutional.
Moot Court Competition winners
St. Thomas-St. John-Water Island district teams:
1st Place: Antilles School Appellees (Kashish Chainani and Aisha Khemani)
2nd Place: St. Thomas 7th Day Adventist School Appellees Team 2 (Ari-el Joshua and D’kai Blake)
3rd Place: Charlotte Amalie High School Appellants (Tiah Tapia and Shaudae Richardson) and
Antilles School Appellants (Kaden Hughes and Ritesh Alwani)
Individually, for St. Thomas-St. John-Water Island district:
Best Oralist: D’Kai Blake of St. Thomas-St. John 7th Day Adventist School
1st Runner Up: Kashish Chainani of Antilles School
2nd Runner Up: A tie between Mi’Kaylah Thomas of Charlotte Amalie High School and Kaden Hughes of Antilles School
3rd Runner Up: Tiah Tapia of Charlotte Amalie High School
St. Croix district teams
1st Place: St. Croix Educational Complex Appellees (Keanna Alphonse and Nancy Parilla)
2nd Place: St. Croix Educational Complex Appellants (Benjamin Simpson and L’Drina Aldonza)
3rd Place: St. Croix 7th Day Adventist School Appellees (Eden Smith and Joshua Nemorin)
Individually, for St. Croix district:
Best Oralist: L’Drina Aldonza of St. Croix Educational Complex
1st Runner Up: Nancy Parrilla of St. Croix Educational Complex
2nd Runner Up: Eden Smith of St. Croix 7th Day Adventist School
3rd Runner Up: Kajani Reynolds of St. Croix 7th Day Adventist School